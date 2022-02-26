Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at BCAS, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

This week’s Dog of the Week is Shadow.

“Shadow is a 1-year-old black lab-Shepard mix,” Johnson said. “Shadow is currently the longest resident at BCAS and we just don’t understand why. He is a pure-bred good boy, looking for a furever home. He is potty trained and loves to play with toys (especially squeaky toys).

“Shadow is getting very stressed out being that he has had to be kenneled in the shelter for so long, and he would love to leave, even if just to spend time in a foster home. BCAS is always in need of dog fosters.”

All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

This week’s Cat of the Week is Lord Muffins.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}