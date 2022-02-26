Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at BCAS, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
This week’s Dog of the Week is Shadow.
“Shadow is a 1-year-old black lab-Shepard mix,” Johnson said. “Shadow is currently the longest resident at BCAS and we just don’t understand why. He is a pure-bred good boy, looking for a furever home. He is potty trained and loves to play with toys (especially squeaky toys).
“Shadow is getting very stressed out being that he has had to be kenneled in the shelter for so long, and he would love to leave, even if just to spend time in a foster home. BCAS is always in need of dog fosters.”
All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
This week’s Cat of the Week is Lord Muffins.
“Lord Muffins is a 7-month-old short-haired black kitten,” Johnson said. “Lord Muffins currently resides at our shelter but would love to reside your home. He is a outgoing sweet boy that loves to play with toys and gets along with everyone he meets. Please come meet Lord Muffins today.”
In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.
The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Shadow, Lord Muffins or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.