Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
“Blueberry is a 4-year-old female border collie mix,” said Settlemyer. “She is absolutely perfect. She loves all people and she loves other dogs. She is spunky, even kind of with her age, even though she’s 4-years-old. She is so goofy. We had her out at the park not too long ago and she was just frolicking through the yard, just trying to grab bugs out of the air.
“She is a true hoot and she would make anybody a great family pet. She was actually found as a stray, she was trying to go into the Valdese ER, and she was brought down here and never reclaimed. So we are looking for a forever home for her.”
All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
BCAS tries to take in as many animals as they can and with the help of foster home volunteers, they are able to care for more animals. This week’s highlighted cat is the one-eyed-wonder cat, Dew.
“Dew is a short-haired gray cat,” said Settlemyer. “She is pretty unique looking, she is one-eyed and she has a little bit of a snaggle tooth, but she is completely adorable. She is the most affectionate cat I think I have ever met. She would make a great indoor cat for somebody who just wants a cat that loves on them at all times.
“With my experience, I found that female cats are aren’t as friendly as male cats. That being said, there are some really friendly female cats, but she is probably the friendliest female cat I have ever come across in my entire sheltering career. She’s going to make someone a great pet for sure.”
There are different adoption fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from BCAS.
The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
For more information on Blueberry, Dew or any other adoption related questions, contact BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit their website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit their Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.
