Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“Blueberry is a 4-year-old female border collie mix,” said Settlemyer. “She is absolutely perfect. She loves all people and she loves other dogs. She is spunky, even kind of with her age, even though she’s 4-years-old. She is so goofy. We had her out at the park not too long ago and she was just frolicking through the yard, just trying to grab bugs out of the air.

“She is a true hoot and she would make anybody a great family pet. She was actually found as a stray, she was trying to go into the Valdese ER, and she was brought down here and never reclaimed. So we are looking for a forever home for her.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.