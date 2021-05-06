 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services
0 comments
alert featured special report top story

Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

{{featured_button_text}}

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services. 

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“Soda pop is a 1-year-old lab mix,” said Settlemyer. “He came to us as a stray with one of his friends and his buddy has been adopted recently. Soda Pop is great with other dogs and he’s great with cats. He is looking for a forever home.”

05xx21-mnh-news-featuredanimals1-p1.jpg

Soda Pop is a 1-year-old male lab ready to be adopted.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff work to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

Brock is the featured cat of the week. He is a cat that BCAS has nurtured back to health after he came to them with a leg injury.

“Brock is a 3-year-old neutered male,” said Settlemyer. “Brock came to us with an injury to his back leg. We took him to the vet and he actually needed his leg amputated because it had been broken awhile back. So we did that treatment for him and he is doing great so in several weeks he will be ready for adoption once he is all healed up.”

05xx21-mnh-news-featuredanimals1-p4.jpg

Brock is a 3-year-old male cat who will be ready for adoption in a few weeks.

There are different adoption fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from BCAS.

The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

For more information on Soda Pop, Brock or any other adoption related questions, contact BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit their website at burkenc.or/animalservices. Visit their Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sydni Hall has been covering education, features and new business for The News Herald since April 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man’s best friend: Bennett Deaton recalls memories of slain dog DJ
Crime News

Man’s best friend: Bennett Deaton recalls memories of slain dog DJ

  • Updated

“I had this one picture, one where we was up at the lake and we was walking down this dirt road into the sun and you could see the silver ripples off the lake,” Deaton said. “He was just looking up at me and I’m looking down at him and it’s just like, that’s love. That’s true love.”

Coyote sightings expected to peak in May
Local News

Coyote sightings expected to peak in May

  • Updated

Biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission say coyote sightings should peak in May as mother coyotes search outside their dens for food for their young. Read how you can keep yourself and your pets safe during a coyote encounter:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert