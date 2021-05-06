Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“Soda pop is a 1-year-old lab mix,” said Settlemyer. “He came to us as a stray with one of his friends and his buddy has been adopted recently. Soda Pop is great with other dogs and he’s great with cats. He is looking for a forever home.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff work to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

Brock is the featured cat of the week. He is a cat that BCAS has nurtured back to health after he came to them with a leg injury.

“Brock is a 3-year-old neutered male,” said Settlemyer. “Brock came to us with an injury to his back leg. We took him to the vet and he actually needed his leg amputated because it had been broken awhile back. So we did that treatment for him and he is doing great so in several weeks he will be ready for adoption once he is all healed up.”