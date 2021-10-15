Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, Animal Services shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“Dexter is our dog of the week,” Johnson said. "He is a 2-year-old male lab mix. Dexter is currently one of our longest shelter residents and we don't understand why. He is a very sweet boy that does great with meeting new people and even does great with other dogs when introduced properly.

"Dexter's adoption fee is only $125 and that include up-to-date vaccines, flea control, deworming and the cost of his neutering, which he has already had done."

All animals brought to Animal Services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

Animal Services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

