Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

"One of our pets of the week this week is Miss Louise," Johnson said. "She is about 2 years old and we believe she is a heeler mix. Louise is a very friendly girl and she's more on the medium side, weighing just about 35 pounds.

"Louise is a more laid back girl who can be a bit shy at first but she does warm up quickly, and once she is comfortable with someone she just wants to be loved on and cuddled. She appears to be dog friendly and would do great in just about any home. She loves to go on walks, eat treats and be brushed."

The second Dog of the Week is Mr. Scrappy.

"Mr. Scrappy is a 2-year-old American Bulldog mix," Johnson said. "Scrappy is very friendly, and another one of our more laid back dogs we have for adoption. He appears to be dog friendly and he has done great with everyone he has met while staying at Animal Services.

"Scrappy loves treats, belly rubs and playing with friends. He is truly a wonderful dog, just looking for a place to call home."

Burke County Animal Services also is in need of cat and kitten fosters to foster just until June 1. Animal Services has many adult cats and kittens to choose from and will supply fosters with anything they need, food, litter, litter box, toys, crates, etc. Animal Services is having a large number of cats going on the transport this June to Toronto. While these cats wait desperately to go to their new homes up north they will need a foster home to stay in. If interesting in fostering for Animal Services please call 828-764-9588 or email animalservices@burkenc.org.