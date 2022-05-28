Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many animals available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services, and shelter leaders want all the animals to find a loving fur-ever home.
Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at animal services, helps that cause by highlighting animals from the shelter each week.
This week, the shelter is highlighting two Dogs of the Week.
"One of our pets of the week this week is Miss Louise," Johnson said. "She is about 2 years old and we believe she is a heeler mix. Louise is a very friendly girl and she's more on the medium side, weighing just about 35 pounds.
"Louise is a more laid back girl who can be a bit shy at first but she does warm up quickly, and once she is comfortable with someone she just wants to be loved on and cuddled. She appears to be dog friendly and would do great in just about any home. She loves to go on walks, eat treats and be brushed."
The second Dog of the Week is Mr. Scrappy.
"Mr. Scrappy is a 2-year-old American Bulldog mix," Johnson said. "Scrappy is very friendly, and another one of our more laid back dogs we have for adoption. He appears to be dog friendly and he has done great with everyone he has met while staying at Animal Services.
"Scrappy loves treats, belly rubs and playing with friends. He is truly a wonderful dog, just looking for a place to call home."
Burke County Animal Services also is in need of cat and kitten fosters to foster just until June 1. Animal Services has many adult cats and kittens to choose from and will supply fosters with anything they need, food, litter, litter box, toys, crates, etc. Animal Services is having a large number of cats going on the transport this June to Toronto. While these cats wait desperately to go to their new homes up north they will need a foster home to stay in. If interesting in fostering for Animal Services please call 828-764-9588 or email animalservices@burkenc.org.
All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats available for adoption at animal services.
Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.
BCAS also has a need for people interested in fostering.
Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.
For those who want to help shelter animals, or learn more about their personalities, they can participate in BCAS’s Dog Day Out Program daily. This program gives people a way to spend the day with a new furry friend, where they can pick any dog in the shelter and take them out on a walk, to the park, a playdate at home, or just a simple ride through a drive-thru for some treats. Our dogs greatly benefit from this program as they see it as a break from the shelter and they get to burn some energy. We also learn a lot about the personality of the dogs by doing this program which makes it much easier for us to adopt them out. Dogs Day Out can be done any day, Tuesday through Saturday, during business hours.
For more information on Louise, Scrappy or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.