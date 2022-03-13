Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

“Crunch is cat friendly, and is very laid back. He would strive in a home where he can be around other cats and love on his humans. Come meet Crunch today.”

In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.

The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.