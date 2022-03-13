Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at BCAS, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
This week’s Dog of the Week is Marmalade.
“Marmalade, a 5-year-old lab-hound mix, is a perfect dog,” Johnson said. She is very laid back and would do well in just about any setting. Marmalade is dog friendly, and most likely cat friendly as she is just so laid back and well-mannered. She does great on a leash and is potty trained. Let Marmalade be the newest addition to your family!”
All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
This week’s Cat of the Week is Crunch.
Crunch is a 7-year-old, orange tabby male,” Johnson said. “He is a whole 13 pounds of love and absolutely loves to cuddle. Crunch had a Maine-coon brother who has already been adopted, but we believe Crunch to be a Maine-coon mix as well as he’s just so big!
“Crunch is cat friendly, and is very laid back. He would strive in a home where he can be around other cats and love on his humans. Come meet Crunch today.”
In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.
The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Marmalade, Crunch or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.