Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, Animal Services shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
“This week’s dog of the week is Cindy,” Johnson said. “Cindy is one of our sponsored senior dogs. She is about 10 to 11 years old and her adoption fee already has been paid. She is a Airedale Terrier mix that does great with other dogs, but would prefer to be the only dog in her home as she is the jealous type.
"She loves to meet new people and despite her age she loves to play. She is looking for a fur-ever home to spend her senior years in. Cindy is up to date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, she has also been spayed. No adoption fee needed for this sweet girl."
All animals brought to Animal Services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
Animal Services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
“This week’s cat of the week is Raven,” Johnson said. “She is a 1- to 2-years-old tortoise shell female. She is very laid back and enjoys having the company of other cats. She would do well in just about any home as she came from a indoor/outdoor life."
There are different adoption fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from Animal Services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
Animal Services also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter, without having to make a lifelong commitment.
Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free and BCAS provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, according to their policy. Crates are provided if available. Fosters are just asked that they are able to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to us for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Cindy, Raven or any other adoption or foster related questions, call Animal Services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.
