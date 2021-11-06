Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, Animal Services shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“This week’s dog of the week is Cindy,” Johnson said. “Cindy is one of our sponsored senior dogs. She is about 10 to 11 years old and her adoption fee already has been paid. She is a Airedale Terrier mix that does great with other dogs, but would prefer to be the only dog in her home as she is the jealous type.

"She loves to meet new people and despite her age she loves to play. She is looking for a fur-ever home to spend her senior years in. Cindy is up to date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, she has also been spayed. No adoption fee needed for this sweet girl."

All animals brought to Animal Services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Animal Services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.