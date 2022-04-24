Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many animals available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

This week, the shelter is highlighting two Dogs of the Week, beginning with Hobo.

“Hobo is a 4-year-old Staffordshire terrier boxer mix male,” Johnson said. “He is a super sweet and laid-back gentleman. If you’re looking for a big cuddle buddy, boy is this the dog for you! Hobo found his self at BCAS when his owner sadly passed away and he was left with no family to take him in. Hobo is house trained, does great on a leash, loves to go on walks, and would make any family lucky to have him. He loves other dogs (big and small), and most likely does great with cats as he has no prey drive and does great with small dogs. He is up-to-date on all vaccines, flea control, deworming, and he has already been neutered.”

The second Dog of the Week is Belle, a 1-year-old German Pinscher mix female.

“She’s a great dog who is full of energy and loves to play,” Johnson said. “Belle does great with other dogs but would prefer them to match her energy, as she thinks calm dogs are too boring for her. She loves toys and treats and is highly treat motivated. So if you’d like to teach her a few tricks she is a great learner. Belle would do best in just about any setting, we believe she’d love children and she does great on a leash. She is up to date on vaccines, flea control, deworming, and she is spayed. Come visit Belle today.”

All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at animal services.

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.

The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.

Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.

For those who want to help shelter animals, or learn more about their personalities, they can participate in BCAS’s Dog Day Out Program daily. This program gives people a way to spend the day with a new furry friend, where they can pick any dog in the shelter and take them out on a walk, to the park, a playdate at home, or just a simple ride through a drive thru for some treats. Our dogs greatly benefit from this program as they see it as a break from the shelter and they get to burn some energy. We also learn a lot about the personality of the dogs by doing this program which makes it much easier for us to adopt them out. Dogs Day Out can be done any day, Tuesday through Saturday, during business hours.

For more information on Hobo, Belle or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.