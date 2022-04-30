Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many animals available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services and shelter leaders want all the animals to find a loving fur-ever home.

Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at animal services, helps that cause by highlighting animals from the shelter each week.

This week, the shelter’s Dogs of the Week, is Riley.

“Riley is a 2 year old medium-sized rottie mix. Riley is a very laid-back gentleman, he does great on a leash, he is potty trained, does wonderful with other dogs and everyone he meets,” Johnson said. “Riley loves to go on walks, cuddle and play with other dogs. He really is so well-mannered and gentle and he would do wonderful with children.”

Those interested in meeting Riley can stop by anytime during business hours. Riley’s adoption fee will be discounted Saturday, April 30, which will only be $75. He is up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and he has been neutered.

All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

The Cats of the Week are a bonded and sponsored pair of boys named Scamper and Lovey.

“Scamper is a 7-year-old tabby-and-white male, and Lovey is a 10-year-old short-haired black cat,” Johnson said. “These guys were left to BCAS when their owner sadly passed away and they were left with an owner that could no longer care for them. Scamper and Lovey have been together their whole lives and they are a very bonded pair that just can’t stand the idea of being separated.

“They are experiencing some kennel depression as this is a very strange and new environment for them to be in, and they’d much rather be in a home. Their adoption fees have been sponsored in hopes they will be adopted together. They are up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, deworming, and they have been neutered. They’re very healthy cats and would love a place to call home.”

In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at animal services.

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.

The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.

Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.

For those who want to help shelter animals, or learn more about their personalities, they can participate in BCAS’s Dog Day Out Program daily. This program gives people a way to spend the day with a new furry friend, where they can pick any dog in the shelter and take them out on a walk, to the park, a playdate at home, or just a simple ride through a drive thru for some treats. Our dogs greatly benefit from this program as they see it as a break from the shelter and they get to burn some energy. We also learn a lot about the personality of the dogs by doing this program which makes it much easier for us to adopt them out. Dogs Day Out can be done any day, Tuesday through Saturday, during business hours.

For more information on Riley, Scamper, Lovey or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.