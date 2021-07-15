Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
“Bambi is a 1-year-old female lab mix,” said Settlemyer. “She is a wonderful dog who loves all people. She does well with other dogs and cats alike. She is still a puppy, but she has a calmer personality and is easily trainable.”
All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
BCAS tries to take in as many animals as they can and with the help of foster home volunteers, they are able to care for more animals. This week’s highlighted cat is Ebony.
“Ebony is a 6-year-old female domestic short-haired cat,” said Settlemyer. “Ebony found herself in our care after her elderly owner needed to surrender her due to her declining health. Her owner wanted nothing more than to find a perfect home for her sweet kitty cat.
“Ebony is a wonderful house companion, but she is having a hard time at the shelter. Please consider fostering or adopting this sweet cat.”
There are different adoption fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from BCAS. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
BCAS also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter, without having to make a lifelong commitment.
In a former interview with The News Herald, Lindsay Stump, animal services coordinator at BCAS, encouraged the community to participate in the foster programs BCAS offers.
“Our foster program is great and it’s really easy to get started with us,” Stump said. “The things that we require as far as paperwork is a copy of a valid ID with an address and phone number. People will also need to read and sign our foster agreement, so as far as paperwork takes about five minutes. Fostering is free and we’ll send any supplies you may need. If you’re fostering cats, litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs. We can send a crate if we have a crate available, but we don’t always.
“We are looking for donated crates and that kind of thing for our foster program to keep continuing to do that. We’ll supply you anything you may need for the time. Fosters are just asked that they are able to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to us for updated vaccines and deworming, that kind of thing. So they do have to have transportation.”
The foster program is easy to join and allows the animals of the shelter to experience life outside of the shelter.
For more information on Bambi, Ebony or any other adoption or foster related questions, contact BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit their website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit their Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events. Burke County Animal Services is located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton.
