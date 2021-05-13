Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, the shelter technician at animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“Carmen is a 3-4 month old Saint Bernard puppy mix,” said Johnson. “She is a very sweet girl. She is going to be a very big girl. She already has some very big paws she is going to grow into.”

All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

“Toby is a pit and lab mix who is over a year old. He is a very sweet boy and he is already neutered. He is very food and treat motivated so you could definitely train him.

“He is heartworm positive, so he would need to receive heartworm treatment with his adoption. If he was in a good pre-adoption home and they wanted to look at adopting him, we could look into talking to some rescues about covering his treatment costs.”