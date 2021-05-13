Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, the shelter technician at animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
“Carmen is a 3-4 month old Saint Bernard puppy mix,” said Johnson. “She is a very sweet girl. She is going to be a very big girl. She already has some very big paws she is going to grow into.”
All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
“Toby is a pit and lab mix who is over a year old. He is a very sweet boy and he is already neutered. He is very food and treat motivated so you could definitely train him.
“He is heartworm positive, so he would need to receive heartworm treatment with his adoption. If he was in a good pre-adoption home and they wanted to look at adopting him, we could look into talking to some rescues about covering his treatment costs.”
This time of year the shelter tends to receive more stray cats. BCAS takes in as many as they can with the help of fosters and other rescue organizations. Tupac is one of the featured cats of the week.
“Tupac is a very large orange tabby male,” said Johnson. “He is very cuddly, loves his naps and his food. He has been neutered and is just over a year old. He still has a lot of kitty energy, but loves his naps.”
Cheesy is the second featured cat of the week.
“Cheesy was a stray that was brought to us," Johnson said. "He is a white-and-orange male cat. He has been neutered. He is a very sweet and loving cat, he loves his head-butts, loves his food, overall he is just a very sweet cat.”
There are different adoption fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from BCAS.
The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
For more information on Carmen, Toby, Cheesy, Tupac or any other adoption-related questions, contact BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.or/animalservices. Visit the Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.