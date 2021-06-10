Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
“Angus is a 2-year-old neutered male lab/pit mix,” said Settlemyer. “Angus found himself in our care after being attacked by a pack of dogs and left to die, all while being tied to a chain. Angus went through many months of recovery and is now ready to find his forever home. Given Angus’ traumatic past, he is not fond of other animals and would do best in a home as the center of attention.
“Angus is going to take a patient family who is willing to put in time and effort to help him cope with the stress of his past. Angus loves people and prefers to be by their side at all times.”
All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
BCAS tries to take in as many animals as they can and with the help of foster home volunteers, they are able to care for more animals. This weeks highlighted cats include a litter of "sports car kittens" looking for their fur-ever homes.
“Ever dreamed of a luxury car?” asked Settlemyer. “Well now you can and they are much cuter and affectionate than most of those other buckets of metal. These 10-week-old kittens are well socialized and ready to take on their forever homes. Keep in mind that kittens do best when adopted in pairs to reduce behavioral problems in the future.”
There are different adoption fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from BCAS.
The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
For more information on Angus, the sports car kitten litter or any other adoption related questions, contact BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit their website at burkenc.or/animalservices. Visit their Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.