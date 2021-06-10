Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“Angus is a 2-year-old neutered male lab/pit mix,” said Settlemyer. “Angus found himself in our care after being attacked by a pack of dogs and left to die, all while being tied to a chain. Angus went through many months of recovery and is now ready to find his forever home. Given Angus’ traumatic past, he is not fond of other animals and would do best in a home as the center of attention.

“Angus is going to take a patient family who is willing to put in time and effort to help him cope with the stress of his past. Angus loves people and prefers to be by their side at all times.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.