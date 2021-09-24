Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Animal Services also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter, without having to make a lifelong commitment.

In a previous News Herald article, Lindsay Stump, Animal Services coordinator, encouraged the community to participate in the foster programs.

“Our foster program is great and it’s really easy to get started with us,” Stump said. “The things that we require as far as paperwork is a copy of a valid ID with an address and phone number. People will also need to read and sign our foster agreement, so as far as paperwork takes about five minutes. Fostering is free, and we’ll send any supplies you may need. If you’re fostering cats, litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs. We can send a crate if we have a crate available, but we don’t always.

“We are looking for donated crates and that kind of thing for our foster program to keep continuing to do that. We’ll supply you anything you may need for the time. Fosters are just asked that they are able to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to us for updated vaccines and deworming, that kind of thing. So they do have to have transportation.”

The foster program is easy to join and allows the animals of the shelter to experience life outside of the shelter.

For more information on Fred, Moose or any other adoption or foster related questions, call Animal Services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

