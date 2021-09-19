Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, Animal Services shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“This weeks dog of the week is Sarah,” Johnson said. “She is a female Great Pyrenees mix. Sarah is about 6 years old and is very shy. She needs an adopter who will be very patient with her and take the time to get to know her. Sarah has done great with any dog we have tested her with and would love a fenced-in yard to run and play in.”

All animals brought to Animal Services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

Animal Services tries to take in as many animals as it can and with the help of foster home volunteers, it is able to care for more animals.

This week’s highlighted cat is Zsa Zsa.

