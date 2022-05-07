Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many animals available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services and shelter leaders want all the animals to find a loving fur-ever home.

Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at animal services, helps that cause by highlighting animals from the shelter each week.

This week, the shelter is highlighting two Dogs of the Week.

"Gerald is a 2-year-old lab mix that is currently our longest resident, he is a very laid back and cuddly boy," Johnson said. "Gerald is experiencing some kennel depression and wants to find a loving home to go to as soon as possible.

"He is a very shy boy at first and requires some time to trust new people, but once he gets to know you, he will be your bestest friend. After Gerald gets to know someone, he is a very sweet boy that loves to play! He loves treats, stuffed animals, relaxing, and he really enjoys the company of female dogs (male dogs not so much). If you’d like to come meet Gerald, please stop by Animal Services anytime during business hours."

The second Dog of the Week is Smidge.

"Smidge is a 10-year-old fox terrier and chihuahua mix," Johnson said. "He is a 15-pound lap dog that really enjoys the company of other dogs. She was left to BCAS when her owner was sadly no longer able to care for her, and she was placed with us in hopes of finding a home she would strive in.

"Smidge is a really great dog once she comes out of her shell. She may take a few days to really show her true personality but once she’s comfortable she is a great girl to have!"

All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at animal services.

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.

The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.

Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.

For those who want to help shelter animals, or learn more about their personalities, they can participate in BCAS’s Dog Day Out Program daily. This program gives people a way to spend the day with a new furry friend, where they can pick any dog in the shelter and take them out on a walk, to the park, a playdate at home, or just a simple ride through a drive thru for some treats. Our dogs greatly benefit from this program as they see it as a break from the shelter and they get to burn some energy. We also learn a lot about the personality of the dogs by doing this program which makes it much easier for us to adopt them out. Dogs Day Out can be done any day, Tuesday through Saturday, during business hours.

For more information on Gerald, Smidge or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.