Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at BCAS, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“This week’s dog of the week is Scarlett,” Johnson said. “She is a super sweet pit mix and she is spayed. She gets along great with other dogs as well as kids. She is just about a year old and would do great in a house with other dogs or even in a single dog household."

All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

BCAS tries to take in as many animals as they can and with the help of foster home volunteers, they are able to care for more animals. This week’s highlighted cat is Sasha.

“The cat of the week is Sasha,” Johnson said. “She is a short-haired Russian blue cat and she is spayed. She is just around a year old and came to us at BCAS in a large group of cats and kittens. Sasha will do well in a house with other cats."