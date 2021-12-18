Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, BCAS shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
“Our dog of the week is Dude,” she said. “He is a 1-year-old brindle Shepard mix. Dude is a very affectionate boy that has tons of energy. He loves to play with toys, chew on bones, and go on long walks. Dude gets along well with other dogs and enjoys meeting new people. He would absolutely love to spend the holidays with a furever family so come down and meet Dude today!
“Our cat of the week is Starbucks … , he is a 12 week old tabby male kitten. Starbucks is very laid back for a kitten, he loves to be held and loved on, he also really enjoys playing with other cats. If you are on the search for a lazy kitten that loves to cuddle, then search no further! Starbucks is the purrrfect kitten to bring home for the holidays.
In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
BCAS tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
BCAS also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Fosters are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to animal services for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Cindy, Foggy or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.
Dog of the week is Dude, he is a 1 year old brindle Shepard mix. Dude is a very affectionate boy that has tons of energy. He loves to play with toys, chew on bones, and go on long walks. Dude gets along well with other dogs and enjoys meeting new people. He would absolutely love to spend the holidays with a furever family so come down and meet Dude today!
Cat of the week is Starbucks, he is a 12 week old tabby male kitten. Starbucks is very laid back for a kitten, he loves to be held and loved on, he also really enjoys playing with other cats. If you are on the search for a lazy kitten that loves to cuddle, then search no further! Starbucks is the purrrfect kitten to bring home for the holidays.
All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.