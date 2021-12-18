Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

BCAS tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

BCAS also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.

Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Fosters are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to animal services for updated vaccines and deworming.

For more information on Cindy, Foggy or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.