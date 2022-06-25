Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many animals available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services, and shelter leaders want all the animals to find a loving fur-ever home.

Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at animal services, helps that cause by highlighting animals from the shelter each week.

This week, the shelter is highlighting two dogs of the week.

"One of our dogs of the week this week is miss Halo," Johnson said. "Halo is a 1- to 2-year-old shepherd mix female that is absolutely wonderful. Halo is a very laid back and fun girl that loves to play and snuggle. She is a very dog friendly, and she loves loves loves kids. She's a very gentle girl that just wants a loving family to call her own. She does very well going potty outside, and loves to stay clean."

Halo's adoption fee has been sponsored, meaning that there is no adoption fee to adopt her, Johnson said. She is up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, heartworm preventative, and she has been spayed. Halo would love to meet you and your family today. Come visit Halo anytime during business hours.

The shelter’s second dog of of the week is Mr. Cloud, a senior lab mix male.

"We believe Cloud is about 10 to 12 years old," Johnson said. "Cloud was left to BCAS when he was picked up as a stray. His family was notified and they never came back for him. We are hoping to get Cloud out and into a foster or adoption home where he can live out the rest of his days. The shelter is no place for a senior dog, and he is experiencing some kennel depression. Cloud is a super good boy that enjoys playing and spending time outside. He appears to do well with other dogs but would like to meet your furry friend before sharing a home with them."

Cloud is another sponsored dog, meaning there is no adoption fee to adopt him. He is up-to-date on everything and he is neutered, Johnson said.

All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats available for adoption at animal services.

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90. However, at this time, the shelter has eight sponsored dogs, which means their adoption is free. Burke County Animal Services is completely at capacity for dogs so we are offering reduced adoption fees at this time.

All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.

BCAS also has a need for people interested in fostering.

Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.

Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.

For those who want to help shelter animals, or learn more about their personalities, they can participate in BCAS’s Dog Day Out Program daily. This program gives people a way to spend the day with a new furry friend, where they can pick any dog in the shelter and take them out on a walk, to the park, a playdate at home, or just a simple ride through a drive-thru for some treats. Our dogs greatly benefit from this program as they see it as a break from the shelter and they get to burn some energy. We also learn a lot about the personality of the dogs by doing this program which makes it much easier for us to adopt them out. Dogs Day Out can be done any day, Tuesday through Saturday, during business hours.

For more information on Halo, Mr. Cloud or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588, email animalservices@burkenc.org or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.