Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

"She would love to find her for-ever home as soon as possible. She is currently being fostered by the Burke County Public Library, so if you are interested in meeting Frances, you can find her there."

There are different adoption fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from Animal Services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

Animal Services also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter, without having to make a lifelong commitment.

In a previous News Herald article, Lindsay Stump, Animal Services coordinator, encouraged the community to participate in the foster programs.

“Our foster program is great and it’s really easy to get started with us,” Stump said. “The things that we require as far as paperwork is a copy of a valid ID with an address and phone number. People will also need to read and sign our foster agreement, so as far as paperwork takes about five minutes. Fostering is free, and we’ll send any supplies you may need. If you’re fostering cats, litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs. We can send a crate if we have a crate available, but we don’t always.