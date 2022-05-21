Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many animals available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services, and shelter leaders want all the animals to find a loving fur-ever home.

Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at animal services, helps that cause by highlighting animals from the shelter each week.

This week, the shelter is highlighting two Dogs of the Week.

"One of our dogs of the week is Peach, a 7-year-old lab mix female," Johnson said. "Peach is a very well-mannered and laid back girl. She does great with everyone she meets but would prefer to have a home with no small children. She prefers her friends to be more slow paced, like herself. Despite Peach's age, she is a pretty active girl and she enjoys going on walks and playing with toys. Peach would be so happy to find a place to call home. Please come meet Peach today!"

The second Dog of the Week is Cocoa Bean.

"Cocoa Bean is a 10-month-old wire-haired terrier," Johnson said. "She is a smaller breed dog and is a beautiful girl that only weighs about 25 to 30 pounds. She is a bit shy at first, but once she gets to know you, she is such a loving and outgoing girl. Cocoa Bean does well with other animals, and she does great with new people when given time to warm up to them. She does great on a leash and loves to go on walks and play. Please come meet miss Cocoa Bean today.

"We have many animals to choose from at Animal Services, we even have some animals whose adoption fees have been sponsored. Please stop by anytime during business hours to meet our pets."

All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats available for adoption at animal services.

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.

BCAS also has a need for people interested in fostering.

Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.

Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.

For those who want to help shelter animals, or learn more about their personalities, they can participate in BCAS’s Dog Day Out Program daily. This program gives people a way to spend the day with a new furry friend, where they can pick any dog in the shelter and take them out on a walk, to the park, a playdate at home, or just a simple ride through a drive-thru for some treats. Our dogs greatly benefit from this program as they see it as a break from the shelter and they get to burn some energy. We also learn a lot about the personality of the dogs by doing this program which makes it much easier for us to adopt them out. Dogs Day Out can be done any day, Tuesday through Saturday, during business hours.

For more information on Peach, Cocoa Bean or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.