Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, Animal Services shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“This week’s dog of the week is Cindy once again,” Johnson said. “She is about 10 to 11 years old Airedale Terrier mix and her adoption fee has been fully sponsored. She gets along great with other dogs and even cats.

“Cindy is also up to date on vaccines, flea control and deworming, she has also been spayed. She loves to play and would enjoy spending the holidays in a fur-ever home.”

All animals brought to Animal Services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Animal Services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.