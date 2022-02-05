Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Charlotte and Aiden came in when they were just 8 weeks old, and they were not in the best of conditions. For the past few months, these two have been living it up in their wonderful foster home and they are ready to find their furever home! Charlotte and Aiden are now the cutest, sweetest, healthiest kittens and they would love to find a family to call their own."

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.

The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.