Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, the shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving furever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
"Our dog of the week is Shadow," Johnson said. "He is a 2-year-old lab mix. Shadow is a very sweet and energetic boy that loves to play outside. He would love a big fenced in yard to run and play in, but he also does well on a leash.
"His previous foster said Shadow did great going potty outside, and that as long as he is let out often, he does not have any accidents in the house. Shadow is about 40 pounds and makes a great cuddle buddy when its time to go to bed. He loves attention, playing with toys, and lets you know when its potty time and play time."
All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
"Our cats of the week are a pair we would love to stay together if possible — Charlotte and Aiden," Johnson said. "Charlotte is a beautiful long-haired tuxedo kitten and Aiden is a handsome short-haired tuxedo kitten. These guys are just reaching 6 months old and are very socialized and playful.
"Charlotte and Aiden came in when they were just 8 weeks old, and they were not in the best of conditions. For the past few months, these two have been living it up in their wonderful foster home and they are ready to find their furever home! Charlotte and Aiden are now the cutest, sweetest, healthiest kittens and they would love to find a family to call their own."
Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.
The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Shadow, Aiden, Charlotte or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.