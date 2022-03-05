Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

This week’s Cat of the Week is Bruce.

“Bruce is a 3- to 5-year-old orange tabby male cat,” Johnson said. “He is a very laid back and well-mannered gentleman.

“Bruce does well with other feline companions and wants to know why all of the younger cat residents seem to get adopted but not him. Bruce may be a bit older, but he is already litter box-trained and would make a purrrrfect barn cat as well. He’s a very lazy boy that likes to be loved on and would make someone a great cuddle buddy if just given the chance.”

Just like Teddy, Bruce’s adoption fee has already been paid meaning he is free of charge to adopt, Johnson said. He is up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, deworming, as well as being neutered.

In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.