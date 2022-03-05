Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at BCAS, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
This week’s Dog of the Week is Teddy.
“Teddy, a 1-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix male,” Johnson said. “He is currently the longest staying resident at BCAS and would absolutely love a place to call home.
“Teddy gets along great with other dogs, loves to meet new people, and play with children. Teddy would do great in just about any setting as he is the friendliest and most well-mannered boy you will ever meet! He enjoys going on walks, playing with toys, and the company of another furry friend.”
“Teddy’s adoption fee has already been paid, meaning he is 100% free of charge to adopt,” Johnson said. He is up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, deworming, as well as having been neutered.
All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
This week’s Cat of the Week is Bruce.
“Bruce is a 3- to 5-year-old orange tabby male cat,” Johnson said. “He is a very laid back and well-mannered gentleman.
“Bruce does well with other feline companions and wants to know why all of the younger cat residents seem to get adopted but not him. Bruce may be a bit older, but he is already litter box-trained and would make a purrrrfect barn cat as well. He’s a very lazy boy that likes to be loved on and would make someone a great cuddle buddy if just given the chance.”
Just like Teddy, Bruce’s adoption fee has already been paid meaning he is free of charge to adopt, Johnson said. He is up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, deworming, as well as being neutered.
In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.
The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Teddy, Bruce or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.