Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“Penny is an 8-month-old chihuahua mix,” said Settlemyer. “Penny is the life of every party. She loves everyone she comes in contact with and she gets along great with other dogs. Penny is anxiously awaiting her forever home.”

All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

BCAS tries to take in as many animals as they can and with the help of foster home volunteers, they are able to care for more animals. This weeks highlighted cat is a sweet girl named Sunshine.

“Sunshine is a 2-year-old orange tabby cat,” said Settlemyer. “She is as sweet as pie and as beautiful as a ray of sunshine. Sunshine is very independent, but does enjoy the occasional lap to lay in. She would do best in a home that is quiet.”