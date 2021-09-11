Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, Animal Services shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
“This week’s dog of the week is Bowie,” Johnson said. “He is a neutered male border collie and lab mix. Bowie is about 2 years old and does really well with all dogs and people. He also really enjoys being in a house with kids so he has someone to play with."
All animals brought to Animal Services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
Animal Services tries to take in as many animals as it can and with the help of foster home volunteers, it is able to care for more animals.
This week’s highlighted cat is Frances.
“The cat of the week is Frances,” Johnson said. “She is a female tabby and calico female cat. Frances is about 8 months old, and she does well with people, kids and other cats. She would do well in a home with other animals and even in a home as the only pet."
There are different adoption fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from Animal Services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
Animal Services also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter, without having to make a lifelong commitment.
In a previous News Herald article, Lindsay Stump, animal services coordinator at Animal Services, encouraged the community to participate in the foster programs.
“Our foster program is great and it’s really easy to get started with us,” Stump said. “The things that we require as far as paperwork is a copy of a valid ID with an address and phone number. People will also need to read and sign our foster agreement, so as far as paperwork takes about five minutes. Fostering is free, and we’ll send any supplies you may need. If you’re fostering cats, litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs. We can send a crate if we have a crate available, but we don’t always.
“We are looking for donated crates and that kind of thing for our foster program to keep continuing to do that. We’ll supply you anything you may need for the time. Fosters are just asked that they are able to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to us for updated vaccines and deworming, that kind of thing. So they do have to have transportation.”
The foster program is easy to join and allows the animals of the shelter to experience life outside of the shelter.
For more information on Bowie, Frances or any other adoption or foster related questions, call Animal Services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.