Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, Animal Services shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“This week’s dog of the week is Bowie,” Johnson said. “He is a neutered male border collie and lab mix. Bowie is about 2 years old and does really well with all dogs and people. He also really enjoys being in a house with kids so he has someone to play with."

All animals brought to Animal Services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

Animal Services tries to take in as many animals as it can and with the help of foster home volunteers, it is able to care for more animals.

This week’s highlighted cat is Frances.

“The cat of the week is Frances,” Johnson said. “She is a female tabby and calico female cat. Frances is about 8 months old, and she does well with people, kids and other cats. She would do well in a home with other animals and even in a home as the only pet."