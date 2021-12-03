Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, animal services shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
“Thanos is this week’s dog of the week,” Johnson said. "He is a big friendly boy. Thanos is about 2 years old and has tons of love to share. He likes to run and play. He really enjoys playing with toys and having someone to play with. He is a whole 80 pounds of love and is wanting to share it with a family this Christmas."
All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency's staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
“This week’s cat of the week is Paws,” Johnson said. “He is a very handsome long-haired cat searching for his forever home. Paws is about 2 years old. He is a very playful boy that loves to play with toys and make new friends. He gets along well with other cats and would love to meet his new family before the holidays."
There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
Animal services also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter, without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency's police says. Crates are provided, if available. Fosters are just asked that they are able to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to animal services for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Thanos, Paws or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call Burke County Animal Services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.
