Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, animal services shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“Thanos is this week’s dog of the week,” Johnson said. "He is a big friendly boy. Thanos is about 2 years old and has tons of love to share. He likes to run and play. He really enjoys playing with toys and having someone to play with. He is a whole 80 pounds of love and is wanting to share it with a family this Christmas."

All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency's staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.