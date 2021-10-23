Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, Animal Services shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“Marigold is going to be our dog of the week," Johnson said. "Marigold is an 8- to 10-year-old lab mix. Marigold gets along great with everyone she meets and even other dogs, however she would prefer them to be calmer dogs like herself. She likes to get tummy rubs and go on walks. Marigold is potty-trained and will let you know when she needs to go outside.

"She'd make someone a great cuddle body and would love to go to a foster home or find her fur-ever home. Marigold's adoption fee is $62.50, that includes up-to-date vaccines, flea control, deworming, and her being spayed."

All animals brought to Animal Services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

Animal Services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.