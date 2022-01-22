Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, the shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“Our first dog of the week is Bully,” Johnson said. “He’s is a 10-month-old black Lab mix male. Bully is a very shy and gentle boy that takes a bit of time to come out of his shell. Bully loves to play outside, chew on bones and even gets along with other dogs. Bully’s adoption has been sponsored, meaning there is no charge to adopt him. He would make a great family dog and is currently one of our longer shelter residents. Bully would like to get adopted as soon as possible!”

All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

Dude is the shelter's second dog of the week. He is a 1- to 2-year-old brindle shepard mix male.