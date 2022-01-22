Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, the shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
“Our first dog of the week is Bully,” Johnson said. “He’s is a 10-month-old black Lab mix male. Bully is a very shy and gentle boy that takes a bit of time to come out of his shell. Bully loves to play outside, chew on bones and even gets along with other dogs. Bully’s adoption has been sponsored, meaning there is no charge to adopt him. He would make a great family dog and is currently one of our longer shelter residents. Bully would like to get adopted as soon as possible!”
All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
Dude is the shelter's second dog of the week. He is a 1- to 2-year-old brindle shepard mix male.
"Dude is currently our longest dog resident at the shelter, and he is in dire need of a home before the shelter closes down for the week of the 24th," Johnson said. "Dude is a great dog. He does well on a leash and opens up to new people very quickly. Dude loves to chew on bones and play with his hard chew toys; stuffed animals are no match for this guy! Despite Dude getting along with all of the adults he meets, he is not so fond with children and would do best in a home where only adults will live with him. He does get along well with other dogs and once in a home we see Dude becoming a very laidback cuddly dog.
"Dude has been sponsored, meaning there is no adoption fee to adopt this sweet and handsome guy. He is up-to-date on all vaccines, flea control, dewormer, and he has already been neutered. Please come meet Dude today!"
Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.
The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Bully, Peppermint or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.