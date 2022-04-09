Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

This week’s Dog of the Week is Ickis.

“Ickis, a 1- to 2-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix male,” Johnson said. “Ickis is a wonderful boy that loves to play, go on walks, play with squeaky toys, and meet new friends. He has never met a person he does not like; he loves everyone he meets and goes right for the kisses.

“Ickis would do well with some kids in his life to keep him active, and he’d love to make someone a great cuddle buddy. They really don’t come any sweeter than Ickis. He came to BCAS as a stray and was very underweight and not in the best of shape, but just after a few weeks with his friends here at BCAS, he is healthier than ever! Ickis deserves a really great family and would love to meet you today.”

All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

This week’s Cats of the Week again are a bonded pair, Scamper and Lovey.

“Scamper is the tabby and white cat,” Johnson said. He is 7 years old and full of love. Lovey is the short-haired black cat, and he is 9 years old. These cats have spent their whole lives together and would love nothing more than to stay together. Their adoption fees have been sponsored in hopes they can find a furever home together.

“Scamper and Lovey are very sweet and cuddly cats and they love being around other cats and even dogs. They love taking cat naps and getting lots of scratches.”

There is no adoption fee to adopt Scamper and Lovey and they are up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, deworming, as well as being neutered. They are currently in a foster home so please call us ahead of time at 828-764-9588 so we can schedule a meet and greet.

In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at animal services.

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.

The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.

Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.

For more information on Ickis, Scamper, Lovey or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.