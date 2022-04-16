Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

This week, the shelter is highlighting two Dogs of the Week, beginning with Sunshine.

"Sunshine is currently our longest resident here at BCAS and boy is she a ray of sunshine," Johnson said. "She is a 2-year-old Staffordshire terrier and lab mix female. Sunshine has been bounced around from family to family and she is just so tired of it. She is looking for a high energy family that she can go on walks and hiking with. She loves to play fetch and chew on her toys and she would greatly benefit from having a fenced in yard to burn some energy in when she’s alone.

"Sunshine doesn’t really care for younger kids but she’d really love some older kids or teenagers to spend time with. She is working on her commands and leash training and is absolutely loving it! She is very motivated by treats so give this girl some cookies and she’s ready for some training."

Sunshine's adoption fee was sponsored in hopes that it will help her find a home quicker. She is up-to-date on all vaccines, flea control, deworming, and has been spayed.

The second Dog of the Week is Mojo Jojo, who is a 2-year-old black lab mix male.

"Mojo Jojo is a super sweet and laid-back boy that loves treats, going on walks, and playing fetch," Johnson said. "He would do great in a home with kids and would love to be someone’s cuddle buddy. We believe he is dog friendly, but he would like to meet any potential roommates before fully committing to a life with them.

"He does great on a leash and is highly treat motivated."

Mojo Jojo’s adoption fee has been sponsored in hopes of helping him find a home quicker. He is up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, deworming, and is scheduled for a neuter appointment.

All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at animal services.

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.

The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.

Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.

For more information on Moho Jojo, Sunshine or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.