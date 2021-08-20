Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at BCAS, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“This week’s dog of the week is Doug,” Johnson said. "Doug is a beautiful 2-year-old Shepard mix. He loves being around other dogs and always enjoys a buddy to play with. Doug does very well with kids and he also does well with cats."

All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

BCAS tries to take in as many animals as they can and with the help of foster home volunteers, they are able to care for more animals. There are two cats to highlight this week and the first one is Mindy.

“The first cat of the week is Mindy” Johnson said. "She is a short-haired tabby cat that has been with us at BCAS for quite awhile. She is a super friendly cat that loves to be pet. She also gets along fine with other cats."

The second cat of the week is Heather.