Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at BCAS, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
This week's Dog of the Week is Sunshine.
"Sunshine is a beautiful 2-year-old pit mix female," Johnson said. "She is very energetic and loves to play. She enjoys the company of other dogs and even gets along great with kids. Sunshine has been in the shelter for 35 very long days and is on the search for a loving furever family to take her home.
"She would do best in a house where she can play as much as she wants with a big yard to play in."
All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
This week's Cat of the Week is Pearl.
"Pearl is an 8-year-old short-haired black cat," Johnson said. "She gets along great with other cats but would most likely prefer them to be older or more laid back like herself. Pearl has been with BCAS for 213 days and would absolutely love to find a furever home."
Her foster says, “Pearl is a sweet older cat that would like a calm home. She is very shy. She prefers her own room or space and will need time before she is comfortable enough to venture out. She does seek affection and enjoys being petted but gets scared when picked up. She will sit on your lap if cuddled in a blanket. She absolutely loves playing with all kinds of toys.
"She has a good appetite and uses the litter box well. She prefers being in a cave-type bed and has not wanted to be up on perches.”
If interested in meeting Pearl, please call to schedule a meet and greet.
Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.
The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Sunshine, Pearl or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.