Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at BCAS, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
“This week's dog of the week is Nellie,” Johnson said. “She is about 3 years old and she is a super sweet girl. She gets along with fine with other dogs and seems to enjoy playing with children."
All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
BCAS tries to take in as many animals as they can and with the help of foster home volunteers, they are able to care for more animals. This week’s highlighted cat is Coconut.
“The cat of the week is Coconut,” Johnson said. "She is about 8-9 months old and she is super laid back. She likes lots of pets and likes to be held. She also really enjoys catnip."
There are different adoption fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from BCAS. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
BCAS also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter, without having to make a lifelong commitment.
In a former The News Herald article, Lindsay Stump, animal services coordinator at BCAS, encouraged the community to participate in the foster programs.
“Our foster program is great and it’s really easy to get started with us,” Stump said. “The things that we require as far as paperwork is a copy of a valid ID with an address and phone number. People will also need to read and sign our foster agreement, so as far as paperwork takes about five minutes. Fostering is free and we’ll send any supplies you may need. If you’re fostering cats, litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs. We can send a crate if we have a crate available, but we don’t always.
“We are looking for donated crates and that kind of thing for our foster program to keep continuing to do that. We’ll supply you anything you may need for the time. Fosters are just asked that they are able to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to us for updated vaccines and deworming, that kind of thing. So they do have to have transportation.”
The foster program is easy to join and allows the animals of the shelter to experience life outside of the shelter.
For more information on Nellie, Coconut, or any other adoption or foster related questions, contact BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.
