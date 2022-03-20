Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
This week’s Dog of the Week is Atlas.
Atlas, a 2-year-old bloodhound male, is a very well-mannered boy who loves going on walks, hikes and smelling everything he can get his nose on,” Johnson said. “Atlas appears to be dog friendly and would benefit greatly from a fenced in yard or some land to run on. Atlas does great on a leash, loves treats and chewing on toys.
“Something unique about Atlas, is that he is missing his toes on one of his back feet, he’s the only lack-‘toes’-intolerant dog in the shelter. Atlas makes up for his lack of toes with his giant heart though and is ready to share that with a family.”
Atlas is up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, dewormer, and he also is neutered. His adoption fee is $125, and he would love to me his furever family today.
All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
This week’s Cat of the Week is Miss Norris.
“Miss Norris is an 8-month-old grey-and-white female cat,” Johnson said. “She is cat friendly, and she is a very sweet girl that loves to be picked up and cuddled with. Miss Norris is litter box trained, loves to play with toys, and meet new people. She is up-to-date on vaccines, flea-control, and deworming, as well as being spayed. Please come meet Miss Norris today!”
In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at animal services.
Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.
The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Atlas, Miss Norris or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.