Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

This week’s Dog of the Week is Atlas.

Atlas, a 2-year-old bloodhound male, is a very well-mannered boy who loves going on walks, hikes and smelling everything he can get his nose on,” Johnson said. “Atlas appears to be dog friendly and would benefit greatly from a fenced in yard or some land to run on. Atlas does great on a leash, loves treats and chewing on toys.

“Something unique about Atlas, is that he is missing his toes on one of his back feet, he’s the only lack-‘toes’-intolerant dog in the shelter. Atlas makes up for his lack of toes with his giant heart though and is ready to share that with a family.”

Atlas is up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, dewormer, and he also is neutered. His adoption fee is $125, and he would love to me his furever family today.