Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, BCAS shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
“Our dog of the week is Cindy,” she said. “She is a 10-year-old Airedale Terrier mix. She was surrendered over to us a little over two months ago and is on the search for a loving furever home to spend the holidays in.
“Cindy is a very loving girl that loves to meet new people and go on walks. She does do well with other dogs but would most likely prefer to be the only dog in her furever home. She would get along with a doggy roommate who is more laid back like herself though.”
Cindy’s adoption has been sponsored so there is no fee to adopt this sweet senior girl, Johnson said. She is up-to-date on vaccines, flea-control, heartworm prevention, deworming and already is spayed.
“Our cat of the week is Foggy … a 7-month-old short-haired, tortoise shell kitten,” Johnson said. “Foggy gets along great with other cats and loves to play. She enjoys being held and being loved on.
“Foggy would love to spend Christmas in a furever home this year. She is up-to-date on vaccines, flea-control, and deworming, she has also already been spayed.
All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
BCAS tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
BCAS also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Fosters are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to animal services for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Cindy, Foggy or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.