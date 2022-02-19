Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her foster says, “Pearl is a sweet older cat that would like a calm home. She is very shy. She prefers her own room or space and will need time before she is comfortable enough to venture out. She does seek affection and enjoys being petted but gets scared when picked up. She will sit on your lap if cuddled in a blanket. She absolutely loves playing with all kinds of toys.

“She has a good appetite and uses the litter box well. She prefers being in a cave-type bed and has not wanted to be up on perches.”

If interested in meeting Pearl, please call to schedule a meet and greet.

In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.