Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Elizabeth Guffey, animal services coordinator at BCAS, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
“Diesel is this week’s dog of the week,” Guffey said. “Diesel is a male around 3 years old. He is one of our longest residents being with us for around 60 days. He is very shy and takes some time to warm up. His ideal home is a family who will be patient with him and show him unconditional love.”
All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
“This week’s cat of the week is Garfield,” Guffey said. “Garfield is a male around 1 year old. He is a very loving cat who makes biscuits like it’s his job and purrs consistently. His ideal home is one where he can cuddle with his people as much as possible.”
There are different adoption fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
Animal services also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter, without having to make a lifelong commitment.
Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free and BCAS provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, according to their policy. Crates are provided, if available. Fosters are just asked that they are able to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to animal services for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Diesel, Garfield or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call Burke County Animal Services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.