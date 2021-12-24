Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, BCAS shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“Daisy is our dog of the week,” Johnson said. “She is a 1-year-old pit female and is just the sweetest girl you will ever meet! Daisy does great on a leash and loves to go on long walks. She loves to cuddle, play with toys, and reallllyyy loves treats. Daisy appears to be potty trained and would love to find a furever family to start the new year off with.”

All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

“Rebel is our cat of the week,” Johnson said. “He is a 1-year-old male cat. Rebel has been with us for quite a while so we would love to see him adopted out and into a furever home to spend the New Year in. He does great with other cats and is very laid back. He likes to be held and he loves to take cat naps!”