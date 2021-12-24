Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, BCAS shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
“Daisy is our dog of the week,” Johnson said. “She is a 1-year-old pit female and is just the sweetest girl you will ever meet! Daisy does great on a leash and loves to go on long walks. She loves to cuddle, play with toys, and reallllyyy loves treats. Daisy appears to be potty trained and would love to find a furever family to start the new year off with.”
All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
“Rebel is our cat of the week,” Johnson said. “He is a 1-year-old male cat. Rebel has been with us for quite a while so we would love to see him adopted out and into a furever home to spend the New Year in. He does great with other cats and is very laid back. He likes to be held and he loves to take cat naps!”
In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
BCAS tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.
BCAS also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Fosters are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to animal services for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Daisy, Rebel or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.