The following are the Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services:

Pudge: This handsome boy cannot wait for his new adventure of finding a forever home. He loves people, loves to go for walks, has done well with other dogs on walks and is just too adorable for words. Pudge is estimated to be 1-3 years old.

Milkshake: Milkshake is a handsome boy that loves people. He knows how to walk on a leash, sit and shake. He has done well with other dogs on walks. Milkshake is excited to find his forever home.

Baby Boo Boo: This little girl is quite adorable. She loves toys, of course treats and does well with other cats. She is about 3 months old.

Eleanor Scribbles: This gorgeous lady is ready for her new home. She is good with other cats, loves treats and attention. Eleanor Scribbles is estimated to be 1-2 years old.

Burke County Animal Services is at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Adoption fees are $20 for cats and $40 for dogs, which includes spay/neuter, rabies vaccine and other preventatives. Veterans are allowed to adopt a pet for free with a military ID. Call them at 828-764-9588 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.