The following are the Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services:

Anna: (black and white) This adorable girl would love a family. She is fun and playful and very sweet. She is about 3 months old.

Smokey: (grey kitten) Smokey is a handsome 3-month-old kitten that is ready for his forever home. He loves to play and is very sweet.

Vivi: This stunning girl is fun, playful and ready for her new adventure. She loves to go on walks and those cute ears can hear every time you tell her she’s a good girl. Vivi has done well with other dogs at the shelter and people of all ages.

Rosie: Rosie’s picture looks like she’s laying down on her job of being adorable but she’s just patiently waiting for you. Rosie is estimated to be close to a year old. She loves other dogs and people of all ages.

Burke County Animal Services is at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Adoption fees are $20 for cats and $40 for dogs, which includes spay/neuter, rabies vaccine and other preventatives. Veterans are allowed to adopt a pet for free with a military ID. Call them at 828-764-9588 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.