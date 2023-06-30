The following are the Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services.

Diesel: 1- to 2-year-old handsome gentlemen who is good with other dogs, kids, and all people. Diesel loves toys and is very affectionate and loves snuggles.

Koa: Koa is a 1-year-old lab mix. He is very sweet, gentle and cannot wait to find his forever home. Koa is good with kids, other dogs and cats.

Yogurt: This handsome gentleman is 1 to 2 years old and an absolute love. Yogurt does well with all people and seems to enjoy other cats.

Chichi: Chichi is a stunning girl looking for her forever home. She would prefer a home that is a little quiet where she can enjoy her day relaxing and basking in the love of her new family.

Burke County Animal Services is at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Call them at 828-438-5465 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.