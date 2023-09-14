The following are the Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services:

Tappy: This handsome boy is ready for his forever home. He is playful, loves to snuggle and is great with other cats and people of all ages. Tappy is about 4-5 months old.

Justina: Justina is a stunning girl that cannot wait to find her family. She is all about attention and snuggles. She loves to play and is good with other cats and people of all ages. Justina is 5-6 months old.

Birkenstock: This handsome good boy is a silly forever friend. He is a big boy full of love. He has done well with other dogs at the shelter. Birkenstock is looking for a friend to go on walks with and then to share the couch.

Timber: Timber is ready for his next adventure. He would love an active home. Timber loves toys and snuggles and all people. He is about 1-2 years old.

Burke County Animal Services is at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Adoptions are free through today for dogs and cats, which includes spay/neuter, rabies vaccine and other preventatives. Veterans are allowed to adopt a pet for free with a military ID. Call them at 828-764-9588 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.