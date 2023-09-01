The following are the Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services:

Davey: This handsome almost 6-month-old puppy is ready for his forever home! He loves kids and other dogs and has been great in his foster home. Davey is playful, sweet and an adorable pup that is ready for his next adventure.

Ambrosia: This gentle senior girl is perfect in every way. She is good with other dogs, loves people, enjoys a nice stroll, and then snuggles on the couch. The only regret you’ll have is if you do not add her to your family!

Ren: Playful 4-month-old kitten that has fun with his brother (Stimpy) and cannot wait to have a forever home. Ren is good with other cats, likes kids and loves toys and treats.

Stimpy: Playful 4-month-old kitten that has fun with his brother (Ren) and cannot wait to have a forever home. Stimpy is good with other cats, likes kids and loves toys and treats.

Burke County Animal Services is at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Adoption fees are $20 for cats and $40 for dogs, which includes spay/neuter, rabies vaccine and other preventatives. Veterans are allowed to adopt a pet for free with a military ID. Call them at 828-764-9588 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.