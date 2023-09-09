The following are the Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services:

Lark: Adorable 1-year-old cat who is ready for his forever home. He is playful, great with other cats and loves people.

Wolf: Handsome 1- to 2-year-old cat who is ready for his new home. He is great with other cats, loves people and is a playful boy.

Bailey: This handsome terrier is all set for his new adventure. Bailey loves car rides, is good with other dogs and cats and kids, and enjoys snuggling.

Timber: Timber is a distinguished gentleman who loves attention. He is 1 to 2 years old. He loves to go for walks, enjoys hanging out with people and loves toys. He seems to do well with other dogs.

Burke County Animal Services is at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Adoptions are free through today for dogs and cats, which includes spay/neuter, rabies vaccine and other preventatives. Veterans are allowed to adopt a pet for free with a military ID. Call them at 828-764-9588 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.