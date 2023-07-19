The following are the Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services:

Boots: This distinguished gentleman is ready for his forever home. He would be very happy being an indoor/outdoor boy or a couch potato. He is estimated to be 2-3 years old.

Yale: Yale is quite handsome and so excited to have a home. He is about 1-2 years old. He loves treats!

Carl: This ridiculously handsome fella is patiently waiting for his forever home. He does good with other dogs and walks well on a leash. He enjoys sitting in a lap getting lots of attention.

Lucinda: This gorgeous girl cannot wait to meet you! She loves treats, does great with other dogs and cats and has lived in a foster home with kids. Lucinda would love a home where someone is home often. She loves to love her people. Lucinda does not enjoy car rides but she’s all about the attention once she gets home.

Burke County Animal Services is at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Adoption fees are $20 for cats and $40 for dogs, which includes spay/neuter, rabies vaccine and other preventatives. Veterans are allowed to adopt a pet for free with a military ID. Call them at 828-438-5465 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.