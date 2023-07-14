The following are the Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services:

Genie: This gorgeous Siamese blend girl is looking for her forever home. She is estimated to be 1-2 years old.

Cranberry: Cranberry is ready for all the love and snuggles she can get in her new home! She is great with other cats and people of all ages. She is estimated to be 3 months old.

Kevin: Kevin is an incredibly handsome boy. He loves to give hugs. He is estimated to be 2-3 years old. He seems to be dog-friendly. He loves to go for walks.

Huey: This handsome shepherd mix is ready for his home. He is estimated to be 1-2 years old. He loves treats and going for walks.

Burke County Animal Services is at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Call them at 828-438-5465 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.