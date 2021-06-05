Pets of the Week

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“Shelby is a 6-year-old boxer/Boston terrier mix,” said Settlemyer. “Shelby is a sweet girl. She does take a little time to warm up, but when she does, she loves hard and deep. She loves nice walks and napping on her comfy bed. She would do best in a quiet home and if children are present, they need to be older. She tolerates other animals as long as they’re as laid back as she is.”

All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

Gatsby was chosen as the featured cat of the week.

“Gatsby is a 2-year-old neutered male domestic shorthaired cat,” said Settlemyer. “Gatsby has never met a stranger and loves everyone. Gatsby loves food and treats. He would do well in any home. He gets along with other cats and doesn’t mind dogs.”