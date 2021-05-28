Pets of the Week

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“Pressley is our 6-year-old female lab mix,” said Settlemyer. “She is perfect. Her age gives her some wisdom and good manners. She is a laid back girl who would love to be a couch potato with her new family. She doesn’t mind other animals, but would do best with a dog who is laid back like her. ”

All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

Money is the featured cat of the week. He is a cat that BCAS has taken care of despite his limitations.

“Money is our short-haired black cat who is our longest resident,” said Settlemyer. “He is absolutely precious. He does have a scar on his eye which has limited his vision. He will need an indoor home only. He loves other cats and doesn’t mind dogs.”