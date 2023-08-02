The following are the Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services:

Dante (black/white pup): This handsome boy is ready for his forever home. He is great with other dogs and loves to play. Dante is about 4-5 months old.

Johnetta (black/white kitten): This beautiful girl is playful, loving and ready for her forever family. She is 3-4 months old. Johnetta loves to play and is great with other cats.

Ice Cream (black kitten): This stunning boy is patiently waiting on his new home. He loves other cats, loves to play and snuggle. Ice cream loves toys and treats. If you’re looking for a new best friend, Ice Cream is perfect, along with his siblings.

Yodi (husky): Yodi is a sweet girl ready for her forever family. She is great with other dogs. She knows how to walk on a leash and knows some commands.

Burke County Animal Services is at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Adoption fees are $20 for cats and $40 for dogs, which includes spay/neuter, rabies vaccine and other preventatives. Veterans are allowed to adopt a pet for free with a military ID. Call them at 828-438-5465 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.