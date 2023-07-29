The following are the Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services:

Rocky: This handsome boy is so ready for his forever home. He loves to go for car rides, boat rides and hikes. He is an all-around gentleman.

Nora: This gorgeous girl is a little shy when she first meets you, then wants to snuggle and give you all the love and attention. Nora gives the best hugs. Nora walks well on a leash.

Ice Cream: Ice Cream is a silly 4-month-old kitten that loves to play. He is ready for his forever home. He is great with other cats and has some handsome siblings that are also ready.

Johnetta: This little girl is adorable, playful and ready for her forever home. She is good with other cats. She is about 3 months old.

Burke County Animal Services is at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Adoption fees are $20 for cats and $40 for dogs, which includes spay/neuter, rabies vaccine and other preventatives. Veterans are allowed to adopt a pet for free with a military ID. Call them at 828-438-5465 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.